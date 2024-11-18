Leadership Changes at Medicus Pharma Ltd

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Medicus Pharma Ltd has appointed Faisal Mehmud as Chief Medical Officer, bringing his extensive experience in clinical development and drug safety to enhance their product pipeline. The company also promoted Edward Brennan to Chief Scientific Officer, a move expected to strengthen their research and development efforts in novel therapies.

For further insights into TSE:MDCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.