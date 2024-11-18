News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Changes at Medicus Pharma Ltd

November 18, 2024 — 08:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Medicus Pharma Ltd (TSE:MDCX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Medicus Pharma Ltd has appointed Faisal Mehmud as Chief Medical Officer, bringing his extensive experience in clinical development and drug safety to enhance their product pipeline. The company also promoted Edward Brennan to Chief Scientific Officer, a move expected to strengthen their research and development efforts in novel therapies.

For further insights into TSE:MDCX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.