Leadership Changes at Japan Excellent, Inc.

November 26, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.

Japan Excellent, Inc. announces a leadership transition as Shuichiro Kayama steps down, with Kazuhiro Ono taking over as Executive Director and Osamu Inagaki expected to be appointed President & CEO. These changes are set to take effect on January 8, 2025, and are part of a strategic move within the company’s management structure.

