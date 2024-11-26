Leadership Changes at Japan Excellent, Inc.

Japan Excellent, Inc. (JP:8987) has released an update.
Japan Excellent, Inc. announces a leadership transition as Shuichiro Kayama steps down, with Kazuhiro Ono taking over as Executive Director and Osamu Inagaki expected to be appointed President & CEO. These changes are set to take effect on January 8, 2025, and are part of a strategic move within the company’s management structure.
