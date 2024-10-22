Leadership Changes at Beijing Urban Construction Design

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Grp Co., Ltd Class H (HK:1599) has released an update.

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Ltd has announced the retirement of Mr. Wang Hanjun from his role as executive director and other key positions. The company reassures stakeholders of continued smooth operations and is actively seeking a replacement to comply with listing rules. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Wang’s significant contributions during his tenure.

