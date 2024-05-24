Leadership Changes at China Resources Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings announces the retirement of Mr. IP Shu Kwan Stephen as an independent non-executive Director and changes in its board committee leadership roles. Madam YAN Bilan will temporarily chair the Risk and Compliance Committee and join the Nomination Committee. The company is actively searching for a qualified replacement to fill the vacated position and will update shareholders as developments occur.

