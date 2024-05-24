News & Insights

Stocks
CJRCF

Leadership Changes at China Resources Cement

May 24, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings announces the retirement of Mr. IP Shu Kwan Stephen as an independent non-executive Director and changes in its board committee leadership roles. Madam YAN Bilan will temporarily chair the Risk and Compliance Committee and join the Nomination Committee. The company is actively searching for a qualified replacement to fill the vacated position and will update shareholders as developments occur.

For further insights into HK:1313 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CJRCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.