Leadership Changes and Rebranding at AFC Gamma

October 22, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

AFC Gamma ( (AFCG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

In a significant reshuffle at Advanced Flower Capital Inc., Leonard M. Tannenbaum stepped down as Chief Investment Officer while transitioning from Executive Chairman to Chairman, effective October 21, 2024. Robyn Tannenbaum, previously the company’s President, has been appointed as the new Chief Investment Officer. The company also officially changed its name from AFC Gamma, Inc. and updated its bylaws to align with regulatory requirements.

