Leadership Change at Premier1 Lithium Limited

Richard James Taylor, a former director of Premier1 Lithium Limited, has ceased his role effective October 22, 2024. Taylor’s holdings included 800,000 unquoted performance rights and 988,737 fully paid ordinary shares, among other interests. This adjustment in leadership could impact Premier1 Lithium’s stock performance and strategy in the coming months.

