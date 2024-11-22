News & Insights

Leadership Change at Pacific Nickel Mines Limited

November 22, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Pacific Nickel Mines Limited (AU:PNM) has released an update.

James Dean has stepped down as a director of Pacific Nickel Mines Limited, effective November 15, 2024. Dean held significant interests through various entities, including AGIO Capital Corporation and Biotec Ventures, controlling substantial shares in the company. This change in leadership may impact the strategic direction of Pacific Nickel Mines.

