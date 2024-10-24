Leadership Change at Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.

Mowi ASA announces the departure of long-serving Chairman Ole-Eirik Lerøy, with Ørjan Svanevik proposed as his successor. Lerøy’s tenure saw Mowi become the world’s largest supplier of farm-raised salmon, and the company is well-positioned for future growth. Svanevik’s extensive experience is expected to contribute to Mowi’s continued success in the global seafood industry.

