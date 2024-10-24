News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Change at Mowi ASA

October 24, 2024 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mowi ASA (GB:0OAW) has released an update.

Mowi ASA announces the departure of long-serving Chairman Ole-Eirik Lerøy, with Ørjan Svanevik proposed as his successor. Lerøy’s tenure saw Mowi become the world’s largest supplier of farm-raised salmon, and the company is well-positioned for future growth. Svanevik’s extensive experience is expected to contribute to Mowi’s continued success in the global seafood industry.

For further insights into GB:0OAW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.