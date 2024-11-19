Leadership Change at Mount Gibson Iron Limited

Mount Gibson Iron Limited (AU:MGX) has released an update.

Mount Gibson Iron Limited announced the cessation of Andrew Ferguson as a director, effective November 19, 2024. The final director’s interest notice reveals that Ferguson holds no relevant interests in company securities. Investors might find this update significant as it marks a transition in the company’s leadership.

