Leadership Change at Mighty Kingdom Ltd

Mighty Kingdom Ltd has announced that David Hsu-Yen Yin has ceased to be a director as of November 22, 2024. Yin held 2,222,223 fully paid ordinary shares and 666,667 unlisted options, which provided a notable stake in the company. This change in leadership may impact investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.

