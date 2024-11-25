News & Insights

Leadership Change at Mighty Kingdom Ltd

November 25, 2024 — 02:02 am EST

Mighty Kingdom Ltd (AU:MKL) has released an update.

Mighty Kingdom Ltd has announced that David Hsu-Yen Yin has ceased to be a director as of November 22, 2024. Yin held 2,222,223 fully paid ordinary shares and 666,667 unlisted options, which provided a notable stake in the company. This change in leadership may impact investor sentiment and the company’s strategic direction.

