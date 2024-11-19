Leadership Change at Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has announced the cessation of Joshua Robert May as a director, effective November 20, 2024. May holds indirect interests in the company, including 269,338 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,950,000 unlisted options through Symdane Pty Limited. This change in leadership may influence the strategic decisions within the company.

For further insights into AU:MPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.