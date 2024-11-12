Leadership Change at Legion Consortium Limited

Legion Consortium Limited (HK:2129) has released an update.

Legion Consortium Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Marketing Officer, Stephen Yeo Teck Nan, effective November 12, 2024, as he pursues personal endeavors. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Yeo’s contributions during his tenure. This change in leadership is noteworthy for investors following Legion Consortium’s strategic direction.

