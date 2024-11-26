Leadership Change at China Tourism Group Duty Free

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited announced the resignation of its General Accountant, Mr. YU Hui, due to work rearrangement. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions, emphasizing a smooth transition with no disagreements reported. This change is effective as of November 26, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1880 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.