Leadership Change at China Tourism Group Duty Free

November 26, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited announced the resignation of its General Accountant, Mr. YU Hui, due to work rearrangement. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions, emphasizing a smooth transition with no disagreements reported. This change is effective as of November 26, 2024.

