Leadership Change at China Industrial Securities

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Ltd. has announced a change in leadership as Ms. Zhang Chunjuan steps down as Chief Financial Officer, with Mr. Wang Li taking over the position. Mr. Wang, who joined the company in 2020, brings a wealth of experience in finance, having held significant roles in various financial firms. The board expressed gratitude for Ms. Zhang’s contributions and welcomed Mr. Wang into his new role.

