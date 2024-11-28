News & Insights

Leadership Change at Australian Pacific Coal

November 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited announces the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Ayten Saridas, following her successful efforts in bringing the Dartbrook Mine back into production. Under her leadership, the company secured significant funding and completed key milestones, positioning the mine for future coal sales. As the company searches for a new CEO, Saridas leaves with the Dartbrook Mine materially de-risked and poised for growth.

