Leadership Change at Australian Clinical Labs Ltd

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced the cessation of Andrew Mark Rendle Dutton as a director, effective from October 25, 2024. Dutton holds 81,897 ordinary shares through Snazfam Pty Limited as part of his superannuation fund. This change in leadership may interest investors monitoring the company’s governance and its potential impact on share value.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.