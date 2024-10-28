News & Insights

Leadership Change at Australian Clinical Labs Ltd

October 28, 2024

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd has announced the cessation of Andrew Mark Rendle Dutton as a director, effective from October 25, 2024. Dutton holds 81,897 ordinary shares through Snazfam Pty Limited as part of his superannuation fund. This change in leadership may interest investors monitoring the company’s governance and its potential impact on share value.

