Leadership Change at Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd has announced that Brad Richmond has ceased to be a director as of November 6, 2024. Richmond held 820,403 ordinary shares in the company, highlighting a significant change in the company’s leadership. This development may influence investor sentiments and the company’s strategic direction.

