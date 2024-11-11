News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Change at Ardent Leisure Group Ltd

November 11, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (AU:CEH) has released an update.

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd has announced that Brad Richmond has ceased to be a director as of November 6, 2024. Richmond held 820,403 ordinary shares in the company, highlighting a significant change in the company’s leadership. This development may influence investor sentiments and the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CEH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.