Leadership Change and Share Interests at HMC Capital

November 27, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced that Brendon Gale has ceased to serve as a director as of November 27, 2024. Gale held a direct interest of 101,817 fully paid ordinary shares and an indirect interest through Ironhouse Investments Pty Ltd in 208,814 fully paid ordinary shares. This change may interest investors tracking leadership movements and stock allocations within the company.

