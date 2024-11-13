Leadership Change and Legal Challenges at Tortoise Energy

An announcement from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp ( (TYG) ) is now available.

Tom Florence has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation and Tortoise Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund, effective January 2025, succeeding H. Kevin Birzer. Florence, with a rich background in asset management, will also retain his CEO role at Tortoise Capital Advisors. Meanwhile, a recent court ruling has led Tortoise funds to abandon plans to enforce their election under the Maryland Control Share Acquisition Act, reflecting ongoing legal challenges in fund regulations.

See more data about TYG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.