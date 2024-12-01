Leadership Change at Allup Silica Ltd.

Allup Silica Ltd. (AU:APS) has released an update.

Allup Silica Ltd. announces the resignation of Director Gavin Ball, effective December 2, 2024, marking a significant change in its leadership. Ball is associated with Vorian Investment Pty Ltd, holding over 12 million ordinary shares, which could influence market perceptions and investor strategies.

