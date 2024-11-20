Leadership Change at Alexium International Group

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Alexium International Group Limited announced the departure of Carl Bradley Dennis from its board as of November 20, 2024. The former director had substantial holdings in the company, including over 175 million fully paid ordinary shares through custodians and trustees. This change in leadership comes after the company’s recent capital raising activities, highlighting a significant transition for stakeholders to observe.

For further insights into AU:AJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.