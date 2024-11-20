News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Change at Alexium International Group

November 20, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alexium International Group Limited announced the departure of Carl Bradley Dennis from its board as of November 20, 2024. The former director had substantial holdings in the company, including over 175 million fully paid ordinary shares through custodians and trustees. This change in leadership comes after the company’s recent capital raising activities, highlighting a significant transition for stakeholders to observe.

For further insights into AU:AJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.