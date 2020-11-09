Leaders of Latin America's largest nations hold off congratulating Biden

By Anthony Boadle and Dave Graham

BRASILIA/MEXICO CITY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The presidents of Latin America's two largest countries are holding back, even as other leaders around the globe have been lining up to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election.

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro had boasted he would be the first leader in the world to congratulate his idol Donald Trump on his re-election, but now that Biden has won, not a peep has been heard from the usually very talkative populist leader.

In Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday reiterated he would not recognize the election winner until pending legal disputes are resolved, but said he had "no problem" with Biden, who many world leaders have already congratulated.

Biden declared victory on Saturday, four days after the Nov. 3 election.

Trump has launched an array of lawsuits to press claims of election fraud for which he has produced no evidence. State officials say they are not aware of any significant irregularities.

López Obrador and Bolsonaro are part of a shrinking group of world leaders to not congratulate Biden, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.

Bolsonaro's silence could point to a bad start for a relationship with Biden who is expected to put Amazon deforestation and human rights at the top of his agenda with Brazil.

"I think the president is waiting for this imbroglio over fraudulent votes to be resolved: if there is nothing, he will give his view," Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourão told reporters on Monday.

Bolsonaro will congratulate Biden "at the right time" and will wait to see what happens with the lawsuits Trump plans, Mourão said.

Meanwhile, Lopez Obrador said on Monday he was bound by the constitution from offering his congratulations to the winner until the legal disputes were straightened out, repeating a posture he adopted on the election on Saturday.

"How can a president of Mexico become a judge and say: 'This candidate won'?" Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

He briefly referred to Biden as the "possible president-elect," before stressing Mexico took no side. "We have no differences with the Democratic Party candidate, Mr. Biden," Lopez Obrador said. "No problem with him."

Whereas Bolsonaro may have acted out of continued support for Trump, Lopez Obrador seems keen to avoid friction with the U.S. president who has often used Mexico as a veritable political piñata.

Trump took office in 2017 pledging to build a wall on the U.S. southern border to keep out migrants, and last year threatened to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if Lopez Obrador did not cut illegal immigration into the United States.

In stark contrast, Brazil's relationship with the United States improved under Trump, with Bolsonaro aligning Latin America's largest nation closely with the United States since taking office, in a shift toward conservative nationalism.

He has followed Trump in distancing Brazil from multilateral agencies such as the World Trade Organization and the World Health Organization, from which he differed in opposing social distancing and lockdowns to fight COVID-19, even as Brazil suffered the most fatal outbreak outside the United States.

For Thiago de Aragão, a senior associate at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, the close economic ties between Brazil and the United States mean the bilateral relationship will be resilient despite the delayed congratulation.

"The environmental issue could create friction, but there is no bad relationship that cannot be resolved with a phone call," he said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Stephen Eisenhammer and Tom Brown)

((dave.graham@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7146; Reuters Messaging: dave.graham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.