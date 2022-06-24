Leaders Must Reshape Their Company Culture Framework, One Expert Explains

In an interview from Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 15, Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) Chief Learning Officer Melissa Daimler shares her thoughts on the importance of workplace culture and how it has evolved over the past few years.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Melissa Daimler: I think we realize over the last couple of years in this pandemic, that culture isn't conflated with what's necessarily at the office. In fact, we're doing ourselves a disservice if we think about culture like that. If we do more with culture than just create a list of values which I think most companies do. They stop there. It's just a one-and-done activity checklist. We then get into codifying what those values really are.

So, if I have a value of innovation, I was working with two different companies who had the value of innovation but how that showed up behaviorally was very different. One company was very much wanting to be quicker in how they innovate. They wanted a prototype quicker. They wanted ideas to be moved into action in a much more quicker way than they were seeing.

The other company felt like they were putting ideas out there too quickly. Innovation to them was more about quality. Making sure that before we move to prototype, we're really making sure that the quality of our ideas is worth that first version.

If we go beyond just that top-line value, we can then get into those set of behaviors that really describe the playbook for how to work with each other. Then it's much clear to everybody we have a consistent language.

All of those things that are seemingly hard to us like giving feedback to each other, having consistency in how we promote each other, how we recognize people. We have already established our standards for what those are through our behaviors. We can just apply those to all of those processes that seem to be challenging to a lot of companies now.

I think the first step and thinking about reculturing and thinking about culture as a system is taking that next step below the values and taking time to identify what your behaviors are and then embedding those into your processes.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.