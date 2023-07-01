News & Insights

Markets

Leader of the pack

July 01, 2023 — 04:01 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Leader of the pack

Follow the leader?

Thing is, whether due to, for example, the pending retirement of its founder and current CEO or spurred by growth targets that have fallen short, your investment advisory firm needs fresh executive leadership, according to selectadvisorinstitute.com.

One of a number of questions you should ask yourself: should the new leader currently be a member of your firm or not?

Prior to arriving at a decision, bear in mind:

Three reasons to hire from the outside:

  • Internal employees may lack the leadership ability
  • It’s time for a shakeup
  • Removing top talent from the competition

Three reasons to promote from within 

  • Save time, not to mention, money
  • Your firm’s already on the right track
  • Retention and morale

The need for new talent in commodity management’s made all the more important to move off the back burner considering financial advisors managing assets valued at trillions of dollars are preparing to head into retirement, according to financial-planning.com.

Yet, it’s not an easy road for those breaking into the industry, reported Cerulli Associates. In 2022, more than 72% of early career "rookie" advisors didn’t break through and left the profession in the rearview mirror.

  • commodity
  • financial

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.