Leader of online group where US intel leaked is Air National Guardsman -NYT

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The leader of an online group where secret U.S. government documents were leaked is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing interviews and documents it reviewed.

Named Jack Teixeira, the national guardsman led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes and video games, the Times reported.

The U.S. Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe last week after the matter was referred by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage done by what may be the most damaging release of classified U.S. information in years.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An arrest could be made as early as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Jasper Ward; editing by Susan Heavey and Alistair Bell)

