Leader Environmental Teams Up With Innovamem for Membrane Venture

Leader Environmental Technologies Ltd. has formed a joint venture with Innovamem Holdings to launch NTi Technology Pte. Ltd., focusing on high-performance membrane production. The joint venture, with equal investment from both parties, taps into Innovamem’s expertise in advanced membrane technology, led by industry veterans Dr. Ge Hailin and Dr. Ge Weizheng. This strategic move aims to enhance their market presence with innovative membrane solutions.

