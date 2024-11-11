News & Insights

Stocks

Leader Education’s Major Finance Lease Agreement

November 11, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leader Education Limited (HK:1449) has released an update.

Leader Education Limited, through Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology, has entered into a major finance lease arrangement with Guotai Leasing valued at RMB50 million, involving a sale and leaseback of assets. This transaction, which constitutes a major move according to Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, does not require a shareholders’ meeting for approval due to substantial backing from key shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1449 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.