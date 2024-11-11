Leader Education’s Major Finance Lease Agreement

Leader Education Limited (HK:1449) has released an update.

Leader Education Limited, through Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology, has entered into a major finance lease arrangement with Guotai Leasing valued at RMB50 million, involving a sale and leaseback of assets. This transaction, which constitutes a major move according to Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, does not require a shareholders’ meeting for approval due to substantial backing from key shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1449 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.