Leader Education Anticipates Sharp Profit Decline

Leader Education Limited (HK:1449) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Leader Education Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a significant drop in net profit to approximately RMB18 million to RMB20 million for the fiscal year ending August 2024, compared to RMB57.6 million the previous year. The company attributes this decline primarily to heightened finance costs due to increased borrowing for school construction and working capital needs. Investors are advised to exercise caution as final results may vary.

For further insights into HK:1449 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.