News & Insights

Stocks

Leader Education Announces Major Finance Lease Deal

November 11, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Leader Education Limited (HK:1449) has released an update.

Leader Education Limited has entered into a significant finance lease arrangement involving the Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology and Hengqin Leasing. The deal involves a sale and leaseback of assets valued at RMB30 million, with total lease payments amounting to RMB33,999,405.35. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, highlighting its importance in the company’s financial activities.

For further insights into HK:1449 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.