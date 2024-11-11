Leader Education Announces Major Finance Lease Deal

Leader Education Limited (HK:1449) has released an update.

Leader Education Limited has entered into a significant finance lease arrangement involving the Heilongjiang College of Business and Technology and Hengqin Leasing. The deal involves a sale and leaseback of assets valued at RMB30 million, with total lease payments amounting to RMB33,999,405.35. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, highlighting its importance in the company’s financial activities.

