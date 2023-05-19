Lead Republican negotiator says US debt-ceiling talks paused-media

Adds background and tweet from McConnell, paragraphs 5-8

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Talks between U.S. House of Representatives Republicans and Democratic President Joe Biden's administration about raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling have been paused, U.S. media quoted the lead Republican negotiator as saying on Friday.

"We're not there," multiple U.S. media outlets quoted Representative Garret Graves, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's designated lead negotiator in talks, as saying. "We've decided to press pause because it's just not productive."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Graves' office could be reached for immediate comment.

The Treasury Department has warned that the federal government could run out of money to pay its debts as soon as soon as June 1, potentially triggering a catastrophic default.

Biden was in Japan attending a meeting of the Group of Seven wealthy nations. Republicans have criticized his decision to go forward with his trip at a sensitive time in the talks.

"@POTUS waited months before agreeing to negotiate with @SpeakerMcCarthy on a spending deal," top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Twitter. "They are the only two who can reach an agreement. It is past time for the president to get serious. Time is of the essence."

Republicans, who control the House by a 222-213 majority, for months had been insisting that Democrats agree to spending cuts in exchange for a deal to raise Congress's self-imposed debt limit. The limit needs to be lifted regularly because the government spends more than it takes in taxes.

