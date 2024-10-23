Lead Real Estate to introduce Mother Bracelet fitness trackers to two hotels

Lead Real Estate (LRE) announced that LRE will introduce Mother Bracelet, a fitness tracker developed by Medirom Mother Labs, a subsidiary of Medirom Healthcare (MRM), which operates a health tech business, to two hotels under the ENT Terrace brand. This initiative will launch on Friday, November 1, under the theme “Circulation of Happiness through Energy of Travel.” Mother Bracelet is a fitness tracker that does not require charging. Following the introduction, these trackers will be available free of charge to guests staying at the ENT Terrace hotels. In addition to visualizing their own health condition, guests can earn energy points just by walking.

