Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Notifies Nasdaq of Delisting Determination and Plans to Appeal

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd faces delisting from Nasdaq due to non-compliance with market value requirements, plans to appeal.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (LRE), a Japanese luxury real estate developer, announced its receipt of a determination letter from Nasdaq on February 12, 2025, indicating that the company did not meet the required market value of publicly held shares of at least $5 million. As a result, Nasdaq plans to delist LRE’s securities effective February 21, 2025, unless the company appeals the determination. LRE intends to request a hearing to contest the delisting decision by February 19, which would temporarily halt the suspension process. The company specializes in luxury residential properties and aims to improve its operations and market position both in Japan and internationally.

Potential Positives

The Company intends to appeal the delisting determination, which could potentially allow it to remain listed on Nasdaq and continue trading its securities.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd has a stated mission and vision that focus on continuous improvement and expanding its market, indicating potential for future growth and recovery.

Potential Negatives

The company faces potential delisting from The Nasdaq Global Market due to failure to meet the required market value of publicly held shares, which may negatively impact investor confidence and stock liquidity.

The impending suspension of trading and potential delisting could adversely affect the company's reputation and ability to attract new investors.

Non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C) raises concerns about the company's financial health and business viability, particularly in the competitive luxury real estate market.

FAQ

What prompted Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd to receive a staff determination letter from Nasdaq?

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd received the letter because it did not regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C).

When will Lead Real Estate's securities be suspended from trading?

Trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares will be suspended at the opening of business on February 21, 2025.

What options does Lead Real Estate have following the Nasdaq determination?

The Company can request an appeal to the Hearings Panel, which would stay the suspension of its securities.

What is Lead Real Estate's market focus?

Lead Real Estate specializes in luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums in Japan.

How can I find more information about Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd?

More information can be found on the Company’s website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

$LRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LRE stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 3,032 shares (+157.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,609

WEALTHCOLLAB, LLC removed 296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”),



a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced that the Company received a staff determination letter (the “Letter”) on February 12, 2025 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), notifying the Company of the determination from the Nasdaq staff (the “Staff”) to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Global Market because the Company has not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1)(C), which requires a market value of publicly held shares of at least $5,000,000. This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b).





Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Staff’s determination, trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares will be suspended at the opening of business on February 21, 2025, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.





The Letter stated that the Company may appeal Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. A hearing request will stay the suspension of the Company’s securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Hearings Panel’s decision. The Company intends to request a hearing to appeal the Staff’s delisting determination by 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 19, 2025.







About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.





The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/



.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact Information:









For Media and Investor Relations







Daisuke Takahashi





Chief Financial Officer





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp







+81 3-5784-5127







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC







Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor





New York, NY 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com

















