Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Sales Contract for New Hotel Project in Tsukiji, Tokyo

Lead Real Estate announces a sales contract for the ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome hotel in Tokyo, featuring eight extended-stay rooms.

$LRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LRE stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 15,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,130

UBS GROUP AG removed 1,788 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,252

WEALTHCOLLAB, LLC removed 296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547

MORGAN STANLEY added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2

Full Release



TOKYO, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd





(Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”),



a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures and Sapporo, is announcing the signing of a sales contract for its planned hotel, ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome.





ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome, a planned eight-room extended-stay type hotel located in Tsukiji, Chuō, Tokyo, will be constructed from reinforced concrete and feature nine floors above ground. It is planned to have a building area of 6,698 square feet and a land area of 1,016 square feet.









Interior Renderings of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome





~REAL PRO Series~





The architectural design of this property is supervised by Pro Style Design Office Inc., which has long experience in luxury architectural designs. The company bases its work on the following philosophy: “Total space with a high degree of perfection.”





“In ‘custom-built houses’ and ‘dwelling with shops,’ we create a high-density space by producing facilities, furniture, interior, lighting, art, sound, greenery, using luxury brands to suit the owner's lifestyle in all aspects of clothing, food, housing, and recreation.”









Beautiful View Villa (Left), and Luxury Italian Casa (Right), Produced by Pro Style Design





Tsukiji District Community Development Project









There is an ongoing urban redevelopment initiative undertaken by the Metropolitan Government in the Tsukiji District, known as the “Tsukiji District Community Development Project,” which started in March 2022. It is a large-scale urban renewal project spearheaded by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, aiming to contribute to the city's growth by maximizing the potential of the Tsukiji area, leveraging its landscape, history and cultural resources. The project aims to transform the Tsukiji area into a “waterfront city” that befits and symbolizes Tokyo, with a view to welcoming people through the routes from the waterways and creating spaces for diverse exchange.













Conceptual Map of the Tsukiji District Community Development Project





Project Overview







Location: Areas within Tsukiji 5-chome and 6-chome, Chuo District, Tokyo



Area of Project Site: 19 hectares



Total Construction Cost: Approximately 6 billion dollars ($1=150 JPY)



Participating Companies: 11 companies (Mitsui Real Estate, Toyota Automobile,





Shimizu Construction, Asahi Newspaper and others)



Featured Structures: Multifunctional super facility (capacity for approximately 50,000 people), new subway station, and boat transportation facilities















Location of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome and Project Site Location





*Red Outline: Area subject to the Tsukiji District Community Development Project





*ENT TERRACE Symbol: Hotel Location







About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.





The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo and Kanagawa prefectures, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/



.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact Information:









For Media and Investor Relations







Daisuke Takahashi





Chief Financial Officer





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp







+81 3-5784-5127







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC







Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor





New York, NY 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com













