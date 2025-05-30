Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Contract Signing for Luxury Single-Family Home REAL PRO Ookayama in Tokyo

Lead Real Estate Co. announces the signing of a sales contract for luxury single-family home REAL PRO Ookayama in Tokyo.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (LRE), a Japanese luxury real estate developer, has announced the signing of a sales contract for its new luxury single-family home, REAL PRO Ookayama, located in Meguro, Tokyo. The two-story home will be built using wood and covers a building area of 2,029.3 square feet on a land area of 1,784.2 square feet. The area surrounding Ookayama is notable for its vibrant dining scene, including the famous underground dining area with nostalgic eateries, and its accessibility to prestigious institutions like the Tokyo Institute of Technology and major shopping districts. Designed by Pro Style Design Office Inc., the property aims to deliver a high-quality living experience that caters to the lifestyle of its residents. LRE is committed to providing stylish and luxurious living spaces while leveraging its expertise in the luxury residential market.

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd has signed a sales contract for its luxury single-family home project, REAL PRO Ookayama, indicating positive demand for high-end residential properties.

The project is designed by Pro Style Design Office Inc., known for luxury architectural designs, enhancing the brand's credibility and appeal in the luxury market.

OOKAYAMA's location benefits from strong community features, including access to major educational institutions like the Tokyo Institute of Technology and vibrant dining options, which may attract potential buyers.

The company emphasizes a continuous improvement approach (Kaizen) in its operations, indicating a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Potential challenges related to market conditions, as indicated by the cautionary note on forward-looking statements, could impact future sales and operations.



The reliance on luxury residential properties may make the company vulnerable to economic downturns, particularly if luxury markets decline.



Limited geographic diversification might present risks if the Japanese real estate market, especially in Tokyo and surrounding areas, experiences fluctuations.

What is the REAL PRO Ookayama project?

The REAL PRO Ookayama is a planned luxury single-family home in Meguro, Tokyo, with 2,029.3 square feet of living space.

Who is the developer of REAL PRO Ookayama?

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is the developer behind REAL PRO Ookayama, specializing in luxury residential properties in Japan.

What makes Ookayama a desirable location?

Ookayama is known for its vibrant dining district, proximity to Tokyo Institute of Technology, and convenient train access to shopping areas.

Who is supervising the architectural design?

The architectural design is overseen by Pro Style Design Office Inc., known for luxury architectural projects and custom-built homes.

What is Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd's mission?

The Company aims to provide stylish, safe, and luxurious living while continuously improving its operations in the luxury property market.

$LRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $LRE stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 15,978 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,130

UBS GROUP AG removed 1,788 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,252

WEALTHCOLLAB, LLC removed 296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547

MORGAN STANLEY added 2 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2

Full Release



TOKYO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:





LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”),



a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, is announcing the signing of a sales contract for its planned luxury single-family home, REAL PRO Ookayama.





A luxury single-family home, REAL PRO SERIES Ookayama, located in Ookayama, Meguro, Tokyo, will be constructed from wood and feature two floors above ground. It will have a building area of 2,029.3 square feet and a land area of 1,784.2 square feet.









Ookayama – Nostalgia that fills the soul





Ookayama features a large dining district that caters to a diverse audience. A well-known spot, the Ookayama Underground Dining Area, is famous for its nostalgic atmosphere, which exudes a “Showa Era vibe.” It features vintage diners, some of which have been in operation for over 50 years. The livability of this town is further enhanced with the presence of Tokyu hospital, “Japan’s first hospital above a station”, and the prestigious Tokyo Institute of Technology.















Area Features







[University Town]





Ookayama is primarily known for being a “Student Town”, being home to the prestigious Tokyo Institute of Technology, which is situated at the front of the Ookayama station, acting as the symbol of the town.





[Large Dining District]







The large dining district that stretches out on a straight line of 500 meters from the north entrance of the Ookayama station is one of the appeals of the town of Ookayama.



The famed Ookayama Underground Dining Area, known for its old school Japanese pubs and diners, welcomes guests of all generations.







[Access to Major Shopping Districts]







Ookayama Station has direct, convenient train access to major shopping districts in its proximity, including the Jiyugaoka and Futako-Tamagawa shopping districts, both just 10 minutes away from the station.







~REAL PRO Series~





The architectural design of this property is supervised by Pro Style Design Office Inc., which has long experience in luxury architectural designs. The company bases its work on the following philosophy: “Total space with a high degree of perfection.”





“In ‘custom-built houses’ and ‘dwelling with shops’, we create a high-density space by producing facilities, furniture, interior, lighting, art, sound, greenery, using luxury brands to suit the owner's lifestyle in all aspects of clothing, food, housing, and recreation.”





















Beautiful View Villa (On left) & Luxury Italian Casa (On Right) Produced by Pro Style Design















About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.





The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/



.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact Information:









For Media and Investor Relations







Daisuke Takahashi





Chief Financial Officer





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp







+81 3-5784-5127







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC







Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor





New York, NY 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com













Attachments





