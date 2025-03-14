Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Construction Plans for Extended Stay Hotel ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome in Tokyo

Lead Real Estate announces plans for its 8-room extended stay hotel in Tsukiji, Tokyo, pending land sale completion.

Quiver AI Summary

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (LRE), a Japanese luxury real estate developer, has announced plans for constructing an 8-room extended stay hotel, ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome, in the Tsukiji district of Tokyo. The hotel will feature nine floors of reinforced concrete, with a building area of 6,698 square feet on a 1,016 square-foot lot owned by the company. Construction is contingent upon finding a prospective buyer, as the land is being sold with the stipulation of hotel development. The location is notable for its culinary scene, previously housing the world's largest fish market, and benefits from the Tsukiji District Community Development Project aimed at revitalizing the area. LRE aims to provide luxury living and continuously improve its operations by creating a global presence in the luxury residential market.

Potential Positives

The construction of the ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome hotel demonstrates Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd's commitment to expanding its footprint in the luxury hospitality sector, enhancing its overall portfolio.

The hotel's location in Tsukiji, an area with a rich culinary heritage and ongoing urban redevelopment, positions it strategically to attract both tourists and business travelers, potentially increasing revenue streams.

Participation in the Tsukiji District Community Development Project, alongside prominent companies, highlights Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd's role in significant urban revitalization efforts, which could enhance its reputation and partnerships in the industry.

The hotel project has the potential to create jobs and contribute to local economic growth, fostering goodwill and a positive company image within the community.

Potential Negatives

The company plans to construct the hotel only after securing a prospective buyer, which raises concerns about the project's feasibility and potential delays in construction.

The hotel construction is contingent upon the sale of the land, which may indicate financial instability or lack of capital to initiate projects without external investment.

The ongoing urban redevelopment project may pose competitive challenges, as the area undergoes significant changes that could affect the attractiveness and profitability of the newly planned hotel.

FAQ

What is ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome?

ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome is a planned extended stay hotel with 8 rooms located in Tsukiji, Tokyo.

When will construction of the hotel begin?

Construction is expected to start once a prospective buyer is secured for the land.

What is the area of the ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome project?

The hotel will have a building area of 6,698 square feet and a land area of 1,016 square feet.

What redevelopment project is near the hotel?

The Tsukiji District Community Development Project, initiated in March 2022, is near the hotel site.

Who is behind Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd?

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer specializing in luxury residential properties and hotel operations.

Full Release



TOKYO, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd





(Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”),



a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, is announcing the plan for the construction of its extended stay hotel, ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome.





A planned 8-room extended stay type hotel, ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome, located in Tsukiji, Chuō-ku, Tokyo, will be made from reinforced concrete and have 9 floors above ground. It is planned to have a building area of 6,698 square feet and land area of 1,016 square feet. The Company owns the lot for the hotel and construction is expected to start once there is a prospective buyer, as the land is being sold on the condition of hotel construction.





In the past, Tsukiji hosted the world’s largest fish market. Now, packed with world-class restaurants, the neighborhood provides an ideal location for foodies who want to experience some of the best cuisine of Tokyo and Japan. Strolling around the tiny streets of Tsukiji, one would be hard-pressed to find a restaurant that is not absolutely memorable.









Tsukiji District Community Development Project









Another thing to consider is the proximity of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome to the project site of the ongoing massive urban redevelopment initiative undertaken by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in the Tsukiji District called the “Tsukiji District Community Development Project” that started in March 2022. This urban redevelopment initiative aims to contribute to the growth of the city by maximizing the potential of Tsukiji area with its landscape, history, and cultural resource and to transform the Tsukiji area as a “waterfront city” that befits and symbolizes Tokyo, with a view to welcoming people through the routes form the waterways and creating spaces for diverse exchange.















Conceptual Map of the Development Project









Location of ENT TERRACE Tsukiji 6 Chome and Project Site Location











* Red Lining: Area subject to development project





* Ent Terrace Symbol: Hotel Location





Project Overview





Location: Areas within Tsukiji 5-chome and Tsukiji 6-chome, Chuo District, Tokyo





Area of Project Site: 19 ha





Total Construction Cost: Estimated 600 million dollars





Participating Company: 11 companies (Mitsui Real Estate, Toyota Automobile,





Shimizu Construction, Asahi Newspaper, etc.)





Featured Structures: Multifunctional super facility (capacity for approximately 50,000 people), new subway station, boat transportation facilities











Conceptual Image of the Multifunctional facility









About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.





The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/



.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact Information:









For Media and Investor Relations







Daisuke Takahashi





Chief Financial Officer





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp







+81 3-5784-5127







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC







Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor





New York, NY 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com

























Attachments





