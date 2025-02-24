Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Completion Date for Luxury Condominium EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO in Tokyo

Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd announces completion of luxury condominium EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO in Tokyo, scheduled for February 28, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (LRE), a Japanese luxury real estate developer, announced the expected completion of its condominium project, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO, on February 28, 2025. This property, located in Kamimeguro, Tokyo, consists of 10 units over three floors and covers 4,667 square feet. Situated near the picturesque Meguro River and amidst the vibrant Nakameguro area, the development offers residents access to both nature and luxury, including nearby cherry blossom viewing spots. The location also boasts convenient access to recreational facilities, hospitals, schools, and parks, enhancing its appeal. LRE aims to provide stylish and safe living environments while utilizing a continuous improvement approach to strengthen its market position and expand its offerings both domestically and internationally.

Potential Positives

Completion of the luxury condominium EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO is expected on February 28, 2025, demonstrating the company's commitment to timely project delivery.

Located in a desirable area of Nakameguro, the property is expected to attract residents seeking a blend of luxury and access to nature.

The property features high accessibility to various amenities, including sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and parks, enhancing its appeal to potential tenants.

The developer's mission to offer stylish and safe living aligns with current market trends favoring luxury residential properties, strengthening their market position.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that are deemed speculative, indicating potential uncertainties related to market conditions which could affect future results, demonstrating a lack of certainty in the company's future performance.

The announcement focuses heavily on the luxury aspects of the property, which may alienate potential buyers who are looking for more affordable options in a fluctuating economic environment.

FAQ

What is EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO?

EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO is a luxury income-producing condominium expected to complete construction on February 28, 2025, in Tokyo.

Where is EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO located?

It is located in Kamimeguro, Meguro, Tokyo, near the Meguro River and the chic areas of Daikanyama and Ebisu.

What are the features of EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO?

This 10-unit property features reinforced concrete construction, high accessibility to parks, sports facilities, and is surrounded by nature.

How accessible is EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO?

The property offers easy walkable access to recreational facilities, hospitals, schools, and parks, enhancing the living experience.

Who is Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd?

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese luxury residential property developer operating across Tokyo, Kanagawa, and Sapporo, also involved in hotel operations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LRE stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UBS GROUP AG added 3,032 shares (+157.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,609

WEALTHCOLLAB, LLC removed 296 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $547

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) (“LRE” or “the Company”),



a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, today announced it expects to complete construction of its luxury income-producing condominium, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO, on February 28, 2025.





Located in Kamimeguro, Meguro, Tokyo, EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO is a 10-unit property made from reinforced concrete and has three floors above ground. It has a building area of 4,667 square feet and a land area of 2,805 square feet.









Location









Nakameguro, Where Nature Meets Luxury





Here, one finds cherry blossoms, coffee shops, immaculately designed lunch spots, and vintage shops. Centered around the Meguro River and nestled between the chic areas of Daikanyama and Ebisu, Nakameguro is blessed both with a taste of luxury and an abundance of nature. Some of the best places to enjoy Hanami (cherry blossom viewing) in Tokyo are the Meguro River and its surrounding neighborhoods, which come alive during that season when people flock to see the cherry blossoms lining both sides of the river.









Property Features











The property, informally named “Green Path,” is along the lush sidewalk of Jakuzure River Green Way, where tenants can enjoy nature in all four seasons.





The property has high accessibility to sports recreational facilities, such as a golf course and tennis courts, which are within walking range of the property.











Property Features – Green Path











The Jakuzure River Green Way or Green Path, commonly known in Japanese as “Ryokudou,” is a 6 km long walkway spanning from Setagaya and ending near Nakameguro Station.



The Jakuzure River Green Way or Green Path, commonly known in Japanese as “Ryokudou,” is a 6 km long walkway spanning from Setagaya and ending near Nakameguro Station.



The walkway spreads along one of the branch streams (Jakuzure River) of the Meguro River and passes through the quiet neighborhoods of both Setagaya and Meguro districts.



The walkway spreads along one of the branch streams (Jakuzure River) of the Meguro River and passes through the quiet neighborhoods of both Setagaya and Meguro districts.



It is one of the most sought-after spots during the Hanami season, where residents from surrounding areas flock to enjoy the beauty of Tokyo’s cherry blossoms.











High Accessibility











The property features easy access (primarily walkable) to sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and parks.



The property features easy access (primarily walkable) to sports facilities, hospitals, schools, and parks.



The sports facilities nearby include the Meguro Golf Training Course, Como Golf Academy, and Meguro Tennis Court.



The sports facilities nearby include the Meguro Golf Training Course, Como Golf Academy, and Meguro Tennis Court.



The hospitals nearby are Self Defense Force Central Hospital and Mishuku Hospital.



The hospitals nearby are Self Defense Force Central Hospital and Mishuku Hospital.



The schools nearby are Higashiyama Elementary School, Higashiyama High School, and Kodomo Edu International School (pre-school).



The schools nearby are Higashiyama Elementary School, Higashiyama High School, and Kodomo Edu International School (pre-school).



The parks nearby are Setagaya Park, Setagaya Children’s Park, and Higashiyama Park.















Digital Renderings of EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO 10-Unit Property













EXCELSIOR NAKAMEGURO location within walking distance to nearby amenities, including the Nakameguro Station







About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.





The Company’s mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company’s vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to seek to improve its operations, and to leverage its nationally recognized, award-winning luxury homes and strong market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture, and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.





For more information, please visit the Company’s website at



https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/



.







Forward-looking Statements







Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact Information:









For Media and Investor Relations







Daisuke Takahashi





Chief Financial Officer





Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd







d-takahashi@lead-real.co.jp











+81 3-5784-5127







Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC







Scott Powell, President





1177 Avenue of the America’s, 5th Floor





New York, NY 10036





Office: (646) 893-5835





Email:



info@skylineccg.com













Attachments





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.