Lead price jumps as the metal joins Bloomberg index

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Lead prices surged more than 5% on Friday after the Bloomberg Commodity Index said the metal used in batteries will be added to its benchmark next year.

Three-month lead CMPB3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) jumped as much as 5.2% to $1,965 a tonne paring gains slightly to stand 4.3% up at $1,945 by 1108 GMT.

"Funds that trade that index will now get involved with lead," one trader said.

Bloomberg said lead would become the 24th contract in the index as it announced new weightings of the constituents for next year.

"Transition toward the 2023 target weights will take place during the January 2023 index roll period," it said.

Lead would have a weighting of a little less than 1% while copper is at 5.23%.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by David Goodman )

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.