Lead inventories on LME spike 34% to highest in 11 years

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Inventories of lead in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange surged 34% to the highest level in 11 years, LME data showed on Wednesday, highlighting excess supplies of the metal mainly used in combustion auto batteries.

LME lead stocks jumped by 67,350 metric tons to 267,075 tons after arrivals of metal in warehouses in Singapore and South Korea, the highest since March 2013.

The inventories have more than doubled since the start of February.

Macquarie expects a surplus in the global lead market of 76,000 tons this year and 138,000 tons in 2025.

The bank said in a note it expected "a steady build in concentrate stocks and persistent annual surpluses of refined metal as demand for auto batteries declines".

Demand for lead-acid batteries for combustion autos is expected to fall as electric vehicles gain market share.

Healthy supplies of LME inventories are reflected in the discount of the LME cash contact to three month futures CMPB0-3, which has climbed to $44.83 a ton, the highest since 1992, from $6.26 a week ago.

The LME benchmark lead price CMPB3 was 1.2% lower at $2,068.50 a ton by 1140 GMT.

Investors have been buying options with a strike price of $2,000, hoping to benefit from further losses, said Robert Montefusco at broker Sucden Financial.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

