Lead Independent Director Thomas Gayner Just Bought 2.2% More Shares In Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Lead Independent Director, Thomas Gayner, recently bought US$61k worth of stock, for US$1,225 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.2%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Cable One Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Wallace Weitz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$720k worth of shares at a price of US$1,440 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$1,192 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$844k for 600.00 shares. On the other hand they divested 429.00 shares, for US$817k. In total, Cable One insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:CABO Insider Trading Volume August 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Cable One

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cable One insiders own about US$732m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cable One Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Cable One insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Cable One has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

