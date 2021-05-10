Lead Independent Director Stephen Sadove Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Some Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Lead Independent Director, Stephen Sadove, recently sold a substantial US$650k worth of stock at a price of US$81.30 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 31% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Colgate-Palmolive

The insider, Henning Jakobsen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.1m worth of shares at a price of US$85.22 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$82.18. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Colgate-Palmolive didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CL Insider Trading Volume May 10th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Colgate-Palmolive insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$164m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Colgate-Palmolive Tell Us?

Insiders sold Colgate-Palmolive shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Colgate-Palmolive is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Colgate-Palmolive you should know about.

Of course Colgate-Palmolive may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.