Lead Independent Director Jeffrey Immelt Just Bought 35% More Shares In Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Lead Independent Director, Jeffrey Immelt, recently bought a whopping US$753k worth of stock, at a price of US$19.82. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 35%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bloom Energy

In fact, the recent purchase by Lead Independent Director Jeffrey Immelt was not their only acquisition of Bloom Energy shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$14.86 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$22.29. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Jeffrey Immelt bought a total of 108.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$16.61. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BE Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Does Bloom Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bloom Energy insiders own about US$233m worth of shares (which is 6.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bloom Energy Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Bloom Energy. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Bloom Energy you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

