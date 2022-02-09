Lead Independent Director Donald Listwin Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Those following along with Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Donald Listwin, Lead Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$509k on stock at an average price of US$50.94. While that only increased their holding size by 0.9%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Calix Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Kevin DeNuccio, sold US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$69.00 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$53.16. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Calix than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:CALX Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

I will like Calix better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Calix

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Calix insiders own 12% of the company, worth about US$411m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Calix Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that Calix insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Calix (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

Of course Calix may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.