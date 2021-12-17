Lead Independent Director Bruns Grayson Just Bought 50% More Shares In Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Lead Independent Director, Bruns Grayson, recently bought a whopping US$671k worth of stock, at a price of US$67.08. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 50%.

Everbridge Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Bruns Grayson was the biggest purchase of Everbridge shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$64.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 22.70k shares for US$1.5m. But they sold 11.34k shares for US$1.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Everbridge shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:EVBG Insider Trading Volume December 17th 2021

Does Everbridge Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Everbridge insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Everbridge Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. The more recent transactions are a positive, but Everbridge insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Everbridge (1 is potentially serious!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

