LEA or ATMU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Automotive - Original Equipment sector have probably already heard of Lear (LEA) and Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, Lear has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Atmus Filtration Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that LEA's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

LEA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.77, while ATMU has a forward P/E of 21.77. We also note that LEA has a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. ATMU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87.

Another notable valuation metric for LEA is its P/B ratio of 1.24. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ATMU has a P/B of 13.61.

These metrics, and several others, help LEA earn a Value grade of A, while ATMU has been given a Value grade of C.

LEA sticks out from ATMU in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that LEA is the better option right now.

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Lear Corporation (LEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.