LEA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $171.69, changing hands as high as $172.41 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $119.295 per share, with $204.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $171.08.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.