LEA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.41, changing hands as high as $134.86 per share. Lear Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEA's low point in its 52 week range is $114.67 per share, with $194.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.80.

