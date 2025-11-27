Lea Bank AB Appoints Henrik Betsgren As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Lea Bank AB (LEA.ST), on Thursday announced that it has appointed Henrik Betsgren as Chief Financial Officer, effective from no later than February 1, 2026.

Betsgren previously served as CFO at Norwegian consumer finance bank Eika Kredittbank AS.

CEO Oddbjørn Berentsen said the incoming CFO's extensive experience in banking and financial services will support the Group's strategic development.

Lea Bank AB is currenlty trading, 1.05% higher at SEK14.40 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

