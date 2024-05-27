Le Saunda Reports Decreased Annual Revenue

Le Saunda Holdings (HK:0738) has released an update.

Le Saunda Holdings Limited has reported its annual financial results, showing a reduction in revenue by 2.9% and gross profit by 6.8% for the year ending on February 29, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in losses per share from 7.12 to 3.34 RMB cents, the company still faced a net loss, although it was lower than the prior year’s. The report includes a proposal for a special final dividend of 5 Hong Kong cents per share.

For further insights into HK:0738 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.