Le Saunda Reports Decreased Annual Revenue

May 27, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

Le Saunda Holdings (HK:0738) has released an update.

Le Saunda Holdings Limited has reported its annual financial results, showing a reduction in revenue by 2.9% and gross profit by 6.8% for the year ending on February 29, 2024, compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in losses per share from 7.12 to 3.34 RMB cents, the company still faced a net loss, although it was lower than the prior year’s. The report includes a proposal for a special final dividend of 5 Hong Kong cents per share.

