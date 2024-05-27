Le Saunda Holdings Declares Special Dividend

Le Saunda Holdings (HK:0738) has released an update.

Le Saunda Holdings Limited has announced a special final dividend of HKD 0.05 per share for the financial year ending 29 February 2024, with the shareholder approval date set for 15 July 2024. Shareholders must have their documents lodged by 19 July to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid out on 1 August 2024.

