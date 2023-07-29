News & Insights

Le Maire says France wants better China market access

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

July 29, 2023 — 09:54 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in Beijing on Sunday his country wants to get better access to Chinese markets.

To have a balanced trade relationship with China, France needs to export more goods to China, he told a press conference after meeting Chinese officials.

Le Maire said France was on the right track, paving the way to better access to the Chinese market for French cosmetics, adding he opposed the "illusion" of countries "decoupling" from China.

There was no possibility of decoupling among China, the U.S. and Europe, the minister said.

It would be good to have Chinese companies investing and developing their activities in Europe, Le Maire said. (Reporting by Martin Pollard, Kevin Yao and Ningwei Qin; Editing by William Mallard) ((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CHINA FRANCE/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

